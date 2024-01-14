There was a warm welcome for prospective pupils and their parents at St John the Baptist’s College open day on Saturday.
The annual event gave visitors the chance to drop into the various subject departments and enjoy interactive fun with current pupils and staff as well as learning more about what the school has to offer.
Photographer Tony Hendron called by to snap some of those who enjoyed the open day activities.
1. Art is work
Art teacher at St John the Baptist's College, Mrs Una Coyne pictured with prospective pupils at the school open day. PT03-209. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Guiding the way
St John the Baptist's College classroom assistant, Elsa Soares, centre, and pupils, Fabiaina Robalo, left, and Luana Silva who guided groups of parents and prospective around the classrooms during the school open day on Saturday. PT03-210. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Burning questions
St John the Baptist's College Year 10 student Megan McQuaid demonstrated burning magnesium in the Science department during the school open day watched by Head of Science, Mrs Susan Carolan; Makaneka Sibanda (10), Kamie-Lee McCann (11), Lacey McCann (6) and Gemma Duffy. PT03-211. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Open day fun
Pictured at the St John the Baptist's College open day on Saturday are from left, Emma Molloy, Science teacher; Sarah McVeigh, Connie McVeigh (10), Max Steele (10) and Niamh Creaney. PT03-212. Photo: Tony Hendron