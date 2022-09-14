Register
Lisburn District LOL No6 Officers at Hillsborough Castle. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Orange Order and Royal British Legion pay their respects to the Queen

On Tuesday evening (September 13) a memorial service was held at Hillsborouh Castle in memory of the late Queen,

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:19 pm

Representatives from the Lisburn District of the Orange Order, as well as members of the Hillsborough branch of the Royal British Legion, local schools, and bands, held a pognant service at the gates of the Castle in Royal Hillsborough.

1.

1st Royal Hillsborough Boys Brigade pay their respects at Hillsborough Castle. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2.

Alfie Armstrong from Ballymacash Primary School with sunflowers for the Queen. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3.

Bonnie Stafford from the Michelle Johnston School of Highland Dance at Hillsborough Castle with a floral tribute. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Representatives from the Hillsborough branch of the Royal British Legion lay wreaths in memory of the Queen. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

QueenRoyal British LegionRepresentatives
