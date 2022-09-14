IN PICTURES: Orange Order and Royal British Legion pay their respects to the Queen
On Tuesday evening (September 13) a memorial service was held at Hillsborouh Castle in memory of the late Queen,
By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:19 pm
Representatives from the Lisburn District of the Orange Order, as well as members of the Hillsborough branch of the Royal British Legion, local schools, and bands, held a pognant service at the gates of the Castle in Royal Hillsborough.
