In pictures: Orange Order members on the march to annual Drumcree church service in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jul 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 20:37 BST
Members of the Orange Order took part in their annual service and parade to Drumcree Parish Church in Portadown on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Portadown District LOL No 1 said: “For the 26th year we have been denied by the unelected quango the Parades Commission and PSNI to return home via the Garvaghy Road, Parkmount and Victoria Terrace.

"This District remains committed to completing our 1998 parade and are open and ready for to bring this to a resolution at anytime.”

In 1998 the Parades Commission ruled that members of the Portadown District should not march down the Garvaghy Road on the return journey from their annual service at Drumcree church.

The controversial move became a major flashpoint in Northern Ireland history, generating a bitter and at times violent stand off.

WLOL Members who took part in the Drumcree Sunday parade.

1. Drumcree parade

WLOL Members who took part in the Drumcree Sunday parade.

Brethren on the march on Sunday morning.

2. Drumcree parade

Brethren on the march on Sunday morning.

Portadown District officers lead the parade to Drumcree on Sunday morning.

3. Drumcree parade

Portadown District officers lead the parade to Drumcree on Sunday morning.

Edgarstown Accordion Band taking part in the annual Drumcree parade on Sunday.

4. Drumcree parade

Edgarstown Accordion Band taking part in the annual Drumcree parade on Sunday.

