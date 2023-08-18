Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Pride of the Park was just one of the bands to take part in the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney.Pride of the Park was just one of the bands to take part in the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney.
Pride of the Park was just one of the bands to take part in the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney.

In pictures: Over 50 bands on display at Ballymoney cancer charity parade

A total of 59 bands converged on Ballymoney at the start of August for the annual Cancer Research parade.
By Una Culkin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST

Starting at Ballymoney Showgrounds, the parade made its way around the town and featured bands including Grove Pipe Band, Ballinrees Pipe Band, Garvagh Pipe Band, Blaugh Flute Band, Craiganee Accordion Band, Vow Accordion Band, Lisnagrot Accordion Band, Killycoogan Independent, Dunaghy Accordion Band and many more.

The William Beattie Accordion Band taking part in the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney.

1. Parade

The William Beattie Accordion Band taking part in the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Enjoying the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney.

2. Parade

Enjoying the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Benvarden Flute Band the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney.

3. Parade

Benvarden Flute Band the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

One of the many bands at the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney.

4. Parade

One of the many bands at the annual Cancer Research UK parade in Ballymoney. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page