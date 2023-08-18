In pictures: Over 50 bands on display at Ballymoney cancer charity parade
A total of 59 bands converged on Ballymoney at the start of August for the annual Cancer Research parade.
By Una Culkin
Starting at Ballymoney Showgrounds, the parade made its way around the town and featured bands including Grove Pipe Band, Ballinrees Pipe Band, Garvagh Pipe Band, Blaugh Flute Band, Craiganee Accordion Band, Vow Accordion Band, Lisnagrot Accordion Band, Killycoogan Independent, Dunaghy Accordion Band and many more.
