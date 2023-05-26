Register
In pictures: players from Brownlow, Markethill and Tandragee take part in Electric Ireland’s Super Schools girls' football festival

Electric Ireland’s Super Schools tour brought festival action to Lurgan on Friday, rounding off another successful year of girls’ football competitions.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th May 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:38 BST

The tour involves a series of seven-a-side regional tournaments across Northern Ireland, with participating schools playing each other in two different age groups (Year 8/9 and Year 10/11) as they aim for regional glory.

Schools from across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area took part in Friday’s tournament at Lurgan Town Football Club, supported by Electric Ireland as part of the #GameChangersNI campaign which aims to inspire the next generation of female footballers and get more women playing football.

Among those showing off their soccer skills were pupils from Brownlow Integrated College, Tandragee Junior High School and Markethill High School.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the action.

Markethill High School (white) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-230.

1. On the ball

Markethill High School (white) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

Markethill High School (white) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-231.

2. On the ball

Markethill High School (white) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-231. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brownlow Integrated College (purple) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-226.

3. On the ball

Brownlow Integrated College (purple) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Brownlow Integrated College year 8-9 football team pictured at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls tournament. PT21-225.

4. On the ball

The Brownlow Integrated College year 8-9 football team pictured at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls tournament. PT21-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

