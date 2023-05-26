Electric Ireland’s Super Schools tour brought festival action to Lurgan on Friday, rounding off another successful year of girls’ football competitions.

The tour involves a series of seven-a-side regional tournaments across Northern Ireland, with participating schools playing each other in two different age groups (Year 8/9 and Year 10/11) as they aim for regional glory.

Schools from across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area took part in Friday’s tournament at Lurgan Town Football Club, supported by Electric Ireland as part of the #GameChangersNI campaign which aims to inspire the next generation of female footballers and get more women playing football.

Among those showing off their soccer skills were pupils from Brownlow Integrated College, Tandragee Junior High School and Markethill High School.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the action.

1 . On the ball Markethill High School (white) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . On the ball Markethill High School (white) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-231. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . On the ball Brownlow Integrated College (purple) players in action at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls soccer tournament at Lurgan Town FC on Friday. PT21-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . On the ball The Brownlow Integrated College year 8-9 football team pictured at the Electric Ireland schoolgirls tournament. PT21-225. Photo: Tony Hendron