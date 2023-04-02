In pictures: Portadown and District Boys' Brigade Battalion members step out in annual parade
There was a great turnout on Sunday afternoon for the Portadown & District Battalion, Boys' Brigade annual parade.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:29 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 18:30 BST
Members of the various BB companies stepped out along the route from Clounagh Junior High School along the Brownstown Road to Shamrock Park, home of Portadown FC, where a service was held.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to snap some of those involved.
