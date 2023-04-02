Register
Three members of Ahorey BB ready for the big parade on Sunday: Josh Opolo, Dylan Laverty and Bobby Harrison. PT14-200.

In pictures: Portadown and District Boys' Brigade Battalion members step out in annual parade

There was a great turnout on Sunday afternoon for the Portadown & District Battalion, Boys' Brigade annual parade.

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:29 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 18:30 BST

Members of the various BB companies stepped out along the route from Clounagh Junior High School along the Brownstown Road to Shamrock Park, home of Portadown FC, where a service was held.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to snap some of those involved.

Tullyvallen Silver Band lead the Portadown and Dsitrict BB Battalion parade on Brownstown Road on Sunday. PT14-207.

1. Leading the way

Tullyvallen Silver Band lead the Portadown and Dsitrict BB Battalion parade on Brownstown Road on Sunday. PT14-207.

Members of Loughans Accordion Band who took part in the annual Portadown BB Batallion parade on Sunday. Included are from left, Isobel Beattie, Sophie McDonald, Donna Hall and Jill Boyd. PT14-204.

2. Keeping in tune

Members of Loughans Accordion Band who took part in the annual Portadown BB Batallion parade on Sunday. Included are from left, Isobel Beattie, Sophie McDonald, Donna Hall and Jill Boyd. PT14-204.

BB members on parade on Sunday. PT14-211.

3. Stepping out

BB members on parade on Sunday. PT14-211.

BB members taking part in the parade. PT14-208.

4. On the march

BB members taking part in the parade. PT14-208.

