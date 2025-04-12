Friends and family joined Laura at the launch of 'Breakfast in Heaven' and 'The Yankee at Benbradagh' in Portadown Town Hall.

They were entertained by children from Holly Coulter Speech and Drama who performed some of Laura’s songs and poetry. Also taking part were Candimoon who sang some favourite ‘golden oldies’ songs.

Lorna first penned ‘Breakfast in Heaven’ following a dream she had in 2012. The tale follows Susannah, or Susa as she is known to her friends, who since the tragic death of her husband Owen has maintained a strong bond with her son Ben.

Life seems to be in a blissful place until a major car accident leaves Susa in a coma, where she experiences supernatural time travels back to her earlier years. “I was overwhelmed when I had the two publishers I sent it to both wanting to publish it,” Lorna said. “Then I got the bug and wrote another one, ‘The Yankee at Benbradagh’.”

The local author’s second book was inspired by the beautiful Benbradagh Mountain just outside Dungiven.

