In pictures: Portadown Boat Club regatta attracts hundreds to River Bann
Hundreds of rowers descended on the River Bann on Saturday for Portadown Boat Club’s annual regatta.
By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST
The popular event – one of two major events hosted by Portadown Boat Club in the Rowing Ireland calendar – is always an exciting day of activity on the river with rowers from far and wide taking part, along with many supporters enjoying the spectacle.
There has been rowing on the River Bann at Portadown since 1877, making Portadown Rowing Club the oldest active sporting club in the town.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the day’s events,
