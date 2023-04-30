Register
Portadown Boat Club members, Nathan Hill, left, and Paul McGleenan. PT17-232.Portadown Boat Club members, Nathan Hill, left, and Paul McGleenan. PT17-232.
Portadown Boat Club members, Nathan Hill, left, and Paul McGleenan. PT17-232.

In pictures: Portadown Boat Club regatta attracts hundreds to River Bann

Hundreds of rowers descended on the River Bann on Saturday for Portadown Boat Club’s annual regatta.

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST

The popular event – one of two major events hosted by Portadown Boat Club in the Rowing Ireland calendar – is always an exciting day of activity on the river with rowers from far and wide taking part, along with many supporters enjoying the spectacle.

There has been rowing on the River Bann at Portadown since 1877, making Portadown Rowing Club the oldest active sporting club in the town.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the day’s events,

Leanne Sinnamon, left, and Kathryn Bloomer, two of the Portadown Boat Club marshals at Saturday's Regatta.PT17-228.

1. All smiles

Leanne Sinnamon, left, and Kathryn Bloomer, two of the Portadown Boat Club marshals at Saturday's Regatta.PT17-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Portadown Junior Boys 14 Fours crew prepare to take to the water. PT17-220.

2. Ready to row

The Portadown Junior Boys 14 Fours crew prepare to take to the water. PT17-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles during the Portadown Boat Club regatta are from left, Hannah Sullivan and daughter Hollie (1), Rachel Morrow, Finn Kelly and Archie Clayton. PT17-230.

3. Enjoying the day

All smiles during the Portadown Boat Club regatta are from left, Hannah Sullivan and daughter Hollie (1), Rachel Morrow, Finn Kelly and Archie Clayton. PT17-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

One of the Junior Portadown crews in action during the club regatta on Saturday. PT17-229.

4. On the water

One of the Junior Portadown crews in action during the club regatta on Saturday. PT17-229. Photo: Tony Hendron

