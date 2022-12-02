After an absence of two years, the Portadown College community was delighted to gather once more in St Mark’s Church of Ireland, Portadown, for Prize Day 2022.

Hon Professor Stephen White OBE, a Commissioner in the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission who also serves as the volunteer chairman of the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross (GC) Foundation was welcomed as guest of honour.

The audience was uplifted by a variety of musical pieces conducted by Head of Music, Mrs Linda Doogan, and performed by the College orchestra, choir and chamber choir respectively.

During an afternoon of celebration which showcased the outstanding achievements of the GCSE, AS and A Level 2022 cohorts, principal Gillian Gibb spoke about PC’s pride at the range of successes, individual and collective, secured by students throughout a very challenging year.

The principal also reflected on the welcome announcement in March 2022 that the College had been included in the Department of Education’s Major Capital Works Scheme.

"I am delighted that we have taken the first steps on the road to future proofing educational excellence at the heart of our community for generations to come,” she said.

In an inspirational address, Professor White challenged students, past and present, to “find great role models and be one”, concluding on the uplifting note: “Smile, the future is bright!”

AS achievers Prizes awarded for academic achievement in AS Levels.

All smiles Students who were awarded school colours.

Principal Miss Gillian Gibb presents the Clingan Rosebowl and the Liddell Shield prizes to last year's Head Girl and Head Boy.

Year 11 high achievers Prizes awarded for Excellent Achievement in Year 11.