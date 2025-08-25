In pictures: Portadown College pupils celebrate excellence in GCSE exams

Across an excellent profile of GCSE results, Portadown College surpassed the Northern Ireland grammar school (CCEA) outcomes for a number of key indicators, with 91.1% of college grades awarded at A* - C* (4.7% above the Northern Ireland grammar school (CCEA) average).

Almost half of all PC grades were A* or A, with just over three quarters of grades A* - B.

Three students achieved exceptional results, celebrating 10 A* grades each: Kathryn Gault, Ewan McNally and Charlie Rodgers.

The following students also attained an outstanding suite of grades with nine A* grades and 1 A grade: Charlie Poole.

10 A* and A grades: Lauren Boyd, Ryan Boyd, Mia Buckley, Katherine Burnett, Jack Cousins, Tom Donaldson, Rebekah Forbes, Evie Mahood, Noah Marks, Emily Matchett, Ben Moles, Isaac Moore, James McClatchey, Maja Swiderska and Megi Zvonareva.

Nine A* and A grades: India Adams, Karolina Brankeviciute, Lucy Craig, Abi Crooks, Alice Davison, Lewis Entwistle, Leah Finlay, Claudia Graham, Annie Hamilton, Megan Henderson, Daniel Hobson, Elsa Hughes, Matilda Macdonald, Anna Martin, Matthew Magee, Ella McDowell, Cassie McKee, Adas Povilaitis, Emily Quinn, Sophie Toal, Eva Todd, Evie Thompson, Jane Vogan and Gabriella Wittels.

Principal Gillian Gibb said the excellent grades are the culmination of an exceptional year of academic and extra-curricular achievements for the College.

"Everyone associated with Portadown College is really delighted that our young people have secured such richly deserved individual outcomes which truly reflect their talent, resilience and strong work ethic,” she said.

"Supported by our dedicated team of teaching and support staff, alongside the unwavering encouragement provided by parents, carers and families, our students have certainly done themselves proud!

"For many students, highly commendable grades have been achieved in the face of significant personal challenges at various stages along the way. I hope that each student is able to take pride in their unique talents and abilities as they commence the next stage of their learning journey, whether in College or on a new pathway.”

1 . Exam success Portadown College students with excellent achievement at GCSE. Photo: Portadown College

2 . Exam success Portadown College students with excellent achievement at GCSE. Photo: Portadown College

3 . Exam success Portadown College students with excellent achievement at GCSE. Photo: Portadown College