In pictures: Portadown College welcomes former pupils and friends to centenary open morning

Following a warm welcome from principal Miss Gillian Gibb, Mr George Woodman MBE, son of former principal Mr Donald Woodman, spoke to the gathered guests about his father’s leadership of the College from 1946 to 1973, including his personal and professional and legacy.

Visitors then enjoyed a tour of the College with senior prefects as their guides. Head girl Becky Irwin commented: “It was really touching to hear what Portadown College meant to so many people and I hope it holds the same special place in my heart when I am older.”

Deputy head boy Callum Entwistle added: “I really enjoyed doing the tour. It was so good to hear stories from past students from as far back as the 1950s and hear about the great work of Mr Woodman as a past principal of Portadown College.”

1 . Portadown College open morning Taking a walk down memory lane at the Portadown College open morning. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Portadown College open morning All smiles at the Portadown College open morning. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Portadown College open morning Checking out an old team photograph during the open morning. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Portadown College open morning Principal Miss Gillian Gibb with guests at the Portadown College open morning. Photo: Tony Hendron