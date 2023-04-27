Register
Brooke McConkey finishes off her dance with a flourish in the Ballet Solo 9-10 Years section of Portadown Dance Festival. PT17-203.

In pictures: Portadown Dance Festival opens with dazzling performances

The 2023 Portadown Dance Festival opened on Thursday, April 27 promising eight days of fabulous competition.

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST

Adjudicator Carrie Ellis was given a warm welcome and treated to some first rate performances by eager young dancers.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on the opening day to capture some of the atmosphere of the festival, which runs until Friday, May 5.

Yvie Neill dances in the Ballet Solo 9-10 Years class on Thursday morning.PT17-202.

1. Portadown Dance Festival

Yvie Neill dances in the Ballet Solo 9-10 Years class on Thursday morning.PT17-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

Connie Kinkead, who was awarded second place in the Novice Ballet Solo 9-10 Years class. PT17-217.

2. Portadown Dance Festival

Connie Kinkead, who was awarded second place in the Novice Ballet Solo 9-10 Years class. PT17-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

Mya Mason who was awarded runner-up spot in the Ballet Solo 9-10 Years class on Thursday. PT17-210.

3. Portadown Dance Festival

Mya Mason who was awarded runner-up spot in the Ballet Solo 9-10 Years class on Thursday. PT17-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brooke McConkey finishes off her dance with a flourish in the Ballet Solo 9-10 Years section of Portadown Dance Festival. PT17-203.

4. Portadown Dance Festival

Brooke McConkey finishes off her dance with a flourish in the Ballet Solo 9-10 Years section of Portadown Dance Festival. PT17-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

