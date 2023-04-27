In pictures: Portadown Dance Festival opens with dazzling performances
The 2023 Portadown Dance Festival opened on Thursday, April 27 promising eight days of fabulous competition.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST
Adjudicator Carrie Ellis was given a warm welcome and treated to some first rate performances by eager young dancers.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along on the opening day to capture some of the atmosphere of the festival, which runs until Friday, May 5.
Page 1 of 5