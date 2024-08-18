In pictures: Portadown Defenders Flute Band annual parade brings out the crowds

A band spokesperson thanked all those who had helped to make the night such a success, including the 52 visiting bands, supporters and spectators.

"It was great to see such crowds out across the town. Without you, it would not be possible. Your support is always appreciated

"Thanks to our own members who all worked extremely hard in varying roles to keep the parade flowing, marshalling, collecting and everything else.

"We hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did. Planning has already begun for next year, hope to see you all there”

The streets were packed for the parade with the fine weather helping to make it an even more enjoyable event.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture these moments from the evening.

1 . Annual parade Enjoying the Portadown Defenders annual parade are from left, Trudy Callaghan, Andrea Sayers, Jennifer Wortley (2) and Joe Wortley. PT34-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Annual parade Ready for the road...Portadown Defenders Flute Band members pictured before their annual parade in Portadown town centre on Friday Night. Included are from left, Tyler Trimble, William Burke, Harrison Fraser (6) and Mark Fraser. PT34-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Annual parade Waiting for the start of the Portadown Defenders annual parade are, Carson, Nick and Madson McAllister. PT34-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Annual parade Members of the Star Of David Accordion Band who took part in the Portadown Defenders annual parade. PT34-201. Photo: Tony Hendron