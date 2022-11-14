Register
Cutting the cake at the Portadown Festival Association 100th anniversary event are from left, Kate Adams, chairperson; Miss Rosalind Hadden, Association president, and Carolyn McCabe, former chairperson. PT45-206.

In pictures: Portadown Festival Association marks 100th birthday

Portadown Festival Association has marked its centenary year with a special celebration event in St Mark’s Church.

By Valerie Martin
37 minutes ago

The inaugural meeting of Portadown Musical Festival took place on May 30, 1922 in Portadown Town Hall and on that occasion, the first seeds were sown for the hugely popular festival of today, which offers a platform for competitors in many performing art forms.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere of the centenary celebration.

1. Centenary celebration

Portadown Ladies Choir. PT45-216.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Centenary celebration

Some of those who atended the Portadown Festival Association 100th anniversary event. PT45-201

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Centenary celebration

Sisters Aislling Neill, left, and Katherine Park entertained guests with their singing at the Portadown Festival Assosation centenary event. PT45-217.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Centenary celebration

Members of Bangor Choral Festival who attended the Portadown Festival 100th anniversary celebrations including from left, Anne Poots, Margaret McDonald and Roberta Dunlop. PT45-202.

Photo: Tony Hendron

