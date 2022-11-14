In pictures: Portadown Festival Association marks 100th birthday
Portadown Festival Association has marked its centenary year with a special celebration event in St Mark’s Church.
By Valerie Martin
37 minutes ago
The inaugural meeting of Portadown Musical Festival took place on May 30, 1922 in Portadown Town Hall and on that occasion, the first seeds were sown for the hugely popular festival of today, which offers a platform for competitors in many performing art forms.
Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere of the centenary celebration.
