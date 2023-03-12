Register
In pictures: Portadown Festival of Running attracts hundreds of participants

Hundreds of runners took part in Portadown Running Club’s Festival of Running on Sunday, March 12.

By Valerie Martin
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 1:34pm

The event offered something for participants of all abilities with races over 10 km, half marathon and full marathon distances.

Beginning and finishing in the People’s Park, the event took runners along the scenic Bann river towpath loop towards Gilford.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere.

Jog Moira Running Club members, Steven McIntyre, Stuart Dickinson and Oliver McKeown preparing for the Portadown half marathon on Sunday morning. PT11-217.

Festival of running

Jog Moira Running Club members, Steven McIntyre, Stuart Dickinson and Oliver McKeown preparing for the Portadown half marathon on Sunday morning. PT11-217.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo: Tony Hendron

And they're off...The start of the Portadown half marathon race on Sunday morning. PT11-219.

Festival of Running

And they're off...The start of the Portadown half marathon race on Sunday morning. PT11-219.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo: Tony Hendron

Ready to run...Competitors at the start line of the Portadown Festival of Running half marathon. PT11-218.

Festival of Running

Ready to run...Competitors at the start line of the Portadown Festival of Running half marathon. PT11-218.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo: Tony Hendron

Local runners, Jonathan Henderson, Stephen Cochrane and Gareth KIng pictured before competing in the marathon event during the Portadown Festival Of Running. PT11-206.

Festival Of Running

Local runners, Jonathan Henderson, Stephen Cochrane and Gareth KIng pictured before competing in the marathon event during the Portadown Festival Of Running. PT11-206.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Photo: Tony Hendron

