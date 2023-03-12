In pictures: Portadown Festival of Running attracts hundreds of participants
Hundreds of runners took part in Portadown Running Club’s Festival of Running on Sunday, March 12.
By Valerie Martin
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 1:34pm
The event offered something for participants of all abilities with races over 10 km, half marathon and full marathon distances.
Beginning and finishing in the People’s Park, the event took runners along the scenic Bann river towpath loop towards Gilford.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere.
