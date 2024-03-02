In pictures: Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival 2024 begins in style

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to get these great photos from the confined section.
Prizewinners...Alice Miller, left, who was awarded the trophy for Most Promising Dancer under 9 years and Lara Wright who came first in the Light Double Jig under 9 years at the Portadown Folk Dancing Festival Confined Section. The girls are members of the Portadown Folk Dance Academy. PT10-233. Photo: Tony Hendron
Concentrating intently during their performances at Portadown Folk Dancing Festival are, Alice Miller, left, and Lara Wright. PT10-232. Photo: Tony Hendron
Tegan Kofa, left, and Cait Hamill taking part in the under 8 years Light Double Jig competition at the Portadown Folk Dancing Festival confined section in Portadown Town Hall. PT10-219. Photo: Tony Hendron
Stepping out in the under 8 years Light Double Jig competion at Portadown Town Hall on Saturday are, Evie McCaffrey, left, and Zara Bannon. PT10-220. Photo: Tony Hendron