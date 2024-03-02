Register
BREAKING

In pictures: Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival 2024 begins in style

The 2024 Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival began on Saturday in Portadown Town Hall.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 19:39 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 19:40 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to get these great photos from the confined section.

Prizewinners...Alice Miller, left, who was awarded the trophy for Most Promising Dancer under 9 years and Lara Wright who came first in the Light Double Jig under 9 years at the Portadown Folk Dancing Festival Confined Section. The girls are members of the Portadown Folk Dance Academy. PT10-233.

1. Festival time

Prizewinners...Alice Miller, left, who was awarded the trophy for Most Promising Dancer under 9 years and Lara Wright who came first in the Light Double Jig under 9 years at the Portadown Folk Dancing Festival Confined Section. The girls are members of the Portadown Folk Dance Academy. PT10-233. Photo: Tony Hendron

Concentrating intently during their performances at Portadown Folk Dancing Festival are, Alice Miller, left, and Lara Wright. PT10-232.

2. Festival time

Concentrating intently during their performances at Portadown Folk Dancing Festival are, Alice Miller, left, and Lara Wright. PT10-232. Photo: Tony Hendron

Tegan Kofa, left, and Cait Hamill taking part in the under 8 years Light Double Jig competition at the Portadown Folk Dancing Festival confined section in Portadown Town Hall. PT10-219.

3. Festival time

Tegan Kofa, left, and Cait Hamill taking part in the under 8 years Light Double Jig competition at the Portadown Folk Dancing Festival confined section in Portadown Town Hall. PT10-219. Photo: Tony Hendron

Stepping out in the under 8 years Light Double Jig competion at Portadown Town Hall on Saturday are, Evie McCaffrey, left, and Zara Bannon. PT10-220.

4. Festival time

Stepping out in the under 8 years Light Double Jig competion at Portadown Town Hall on Saturday are, Evie McCaffrey, left, and Zara Bannon. PT10-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page