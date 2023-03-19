In pictures: Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival competitors put on a fine performance
The 84th Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival began on Saturday, March 18 with competitors putting on impressive performances for the adjudicator.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT
This year’s festival continues in Portadown Town Hall until Saturday, March 25.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along on the first day and took these great images of the young participants enjoying their moments on stage.
