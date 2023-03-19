Register
Ada Forker (6) proudly shows off her gold medal which she won in the Under 6 Reel/Jig competition at Portadown Folk Dancing Festival on Saturday. PT12-205.
In pictures: Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival competitors put on a fine performance

The 84th Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival began on Saturday, March 18 with competitors putting on impressive performances for the adjudicator.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

This year’s festival continues in Portadown Town Hall until Saturday, March 25.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on the first day and took these great images of the young participants enjoying their moments on stage.

Joint Folk Dancing secretary, Catherine McCooe, left, and adjudicator, Jenna Armstrong pictured at the start of the 84th Portadown Folk Dancing Festival at Portadown Town Hall on Saturday. PT12-204.

1. Getting down to business

Joint Folk Dancing secretary, Catherine McCooe, left, and adjudicator, Jenna Armstrong pictured at the start of the 84th Portadown Folk Dancing Festival at Portadown Town Hall on Saturday. PT12-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the youngest dancers in the festival from the Portadown Irish Dance Academy. PT12-200.

2. Young competitors

Some of the youngest dancers in the festival from the Portadown Irish Dance Academy. PT12-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Phoebe Fegan (4) who was awarded the prize for Most Promising Dancer in the Under 6 Jig/Reel competition. PT12-207.

3. Most promising

Phoebe Fegan (4) who was awarded the prize for Most Promising Dancer in the Under 6 Jig/Reel competition. PT12-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

Louisa Cornett (6) who came first in the Under 7 Jig competition. PT12-206.

4. Smile of success

Louisa Cornett (6) who came first in the Under 7 Jig competition. PT12-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

