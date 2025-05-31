In pictures: Portadown Junior Orange Lodge members step out in the Co Armagh town before centenary parade in Lisburn

By Valerie Martin
Published 31st May 2025, 20:11 BST
Portadown Junior District lodges paraded through the town centre on Saturday morning before setting off for Lisburn to take part in the Junior Grand Orange Lodge big centenary parade.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture these pictures as the young people and bands began the special day.

All smiles before the Junior LOL parade are Cathy Cunningham and daughter Evie. PT22-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Portadown Defenders Flute Band members, Kyle Burns, Matthew Johnston and Joel Robinson pictured before Saturday's parade. PT22-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Members of the Daughters Of Laura JWLOL pictured before Saturday's centenary parade. PT22-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Boys on parade on Saturday morning. PT22-235. Photo: TONY HENDRON

