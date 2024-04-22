In pictures: Portadown Male Voice Choir draws a big crowd for annual concert in Craigavon Civic Centre

A large audience turned out to enjoy Portadown Male Voice Choir’s 96th annual concert in Craigavon Civic Centre.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:26 BST

Guests included classical crossover soporano, Michelle Baird and compere, Nuala McKeever.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of a memorable evening.

Portadown Male Voice Choir musical director and conductor, Gordon Speers, BEM, pictured with special guest, soporano, Michelle Baird at the choir's annual concert at Craigavon Civic Centre on Friday evening. PT16-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Male Voice Choir members in fine voice at the choir's annual concert. PT16-240. Photo: Tony Hendron

Noel and Margaret Beckett who enjoyed the Portadown Male Voice Choir concert on Friday evening. PT16-227. Photo: Tony Hendron

Nigel, Linda and Michele Browne pictured at the Portadown Male Voice Choir concert at Craigavon Civic Centre on Friday. PT16-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

