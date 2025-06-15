In pictures: Portadown Mini Twelfth draws the crowds despite poor weather

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST
Large crowds turned out despite poor weather on Saturday evening for the annual Portadown Mini Twelfth.

Portadown District LOL No 1 said the event is “always a good start to our 12th July preparations”.

The organisers said it was “great to welcome an array of many of the country’s finest bands to parade around our town”.

Photographer MP Doran was there to cover the event.

All smiles despite the rain at Portadown's Mini Twelfth.

All smiles despite the rain at Portadown's Mini Twelfth. Photo: MP Doran

Stepping out along the route.

Stepping out along the route. Photo: MP Doran

Portadown Defenders Flute Band taking part in the Portadown Mini Twelfth.

Portadown Defenders Flute Band taking part in the Portadown Mini Twelfth. Photo: MP Doran

The parade makes its way through Portadown back to Carleton Street.

The parade makes its way through Portadown back to Carleton Street. Photo: MP Doran

