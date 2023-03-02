Pupils across the Portadown area joined in the fun of World Book Day on Thursday, March 2 with many dressing up for the occasion as their favourite characters instead of wearing their usual school uniforms.
World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 as a global celebration of books and reading and is now marked in more than 100 countries.
Photographer Tony Hendron visited a number of Portadown schools to check out the children’s colourful and imaginative costumes and found that many members of staff had also dressed up to help make the day even more memorable.
1. World Book Day 2023
It wasn't just the pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School who dressed up for World Book Day as our picture shows teachers who also got into the spirit of the day. Staff pictured from left are, Michelle Giffin, Julie McLeod, Stack Eakin, Suzanne Clarke and Judith Lee. PT10-209.
Photo: Tony Hendron
2. World Book Day 2023
St John The Baptist Primary School principal Mr John McComb, who came to school as Professor Dumbledore from Harry Potter, pictured with P4 pupils who dressed as their own favourite book characters on World Book Day. PT10-217.
Photo: Tony Hendron
3. World Book Day 2023
Some of the pupils of Presentation Primary School who dressed up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day. PT10-201.
Photo: Tony Hendron
4. World Book Day 2023
Some of the staff and pupils of Millington Primary School who got dressed up as various book characters to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday. PT10-207.
Photo: Tony Hendron