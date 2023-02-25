Register
In pictures: Portadown Speech Festival competitors light up the stage with impressive performances

Competitors in the speech section of Portadown Festival 2023 have been impressing the adjudicators with strong performances on the stage.

By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 10:30am

The Speech Festival, which began on Wednesday, February 22, continues until Friday, March 3. This year’s adjudicators are Ann Bauer and Judey Struth.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the Town Hall to capture some of the atmosphere.

1. On the stage at Portadown Speech Festival

Oonagh McGeary gives her best impression of Annie in the Musical Theatre section of Portadown Speech Festival. PT09-215.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. On stage at Portadown Speech Festival

Fleur and Natasha taking part in the Musical Theatre Duologue Under 8. PT09-205.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. On stage at Portadown Speech Festival

Enya Livingstone plays Matilda at Portadown Speech Festival in Portadown Town Hall. PT09-219a.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. On stage at Portadown Speech Festival

You're A Good Man Charlie Brown...Sofia Plumb who came third in the Musical Theatre 9-11 Years section at Portadown Speech Festival. PT09-213.

Photo: Tony Hendron

Town Hall