In pictures: Portadown Speech Festival competitors light up the stage with impressive performances
Competitors in the speech section of Portadown Festival 2023 have been impressing the adjudicators with strong performances on the stage.
By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 10:30am
The Speech Festival, which began on Wednesday, February 22, continues until Friday, March 3. This year’s adjudicators are Ann Bauer and Judey Struth.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the Town Hall to capture some of the atmosphere.
