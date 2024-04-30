The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Steven Callaghan, hosted a thanksgiving service in Portrush Town Hall on Sunday, April 28, to pay tribute to the many RNLI volunteers who have so selflessly given their time and in some cases their lives to help those in need at sea.

The RNLI was selected as Mayor’s charity for Councillor Callaghan’s term in office and he reflected on this saying: “On this, the 200th anniversary of RNLI, I am honoured to reflect on the work that this much-loved charity has done for all of us, and I am pleased to have been able to choose them as Mayor’s charity.

“As a coastal Borough, we know only too well the dangers of the sea and indeed many of us have used the RNLI, in our time of need. I would like to personally thank every volunteer who has given their time and maritime expertise, to help and protect the lives of others. We all join together today as one voice, to say a very heartfelt thank you.”

RNLI crews and volunteers past and present attended the ceremony along with members of the local clergy and Portrush community choir Coastal Voices.

Portrush Yacht Club later opened its doors as part of the celebration and those present were entertained by the Causeway Shantymen.

