IN PICTURES: Portrush vigil for Ashling

Organised by a local traditional music group, people came together at 6pm to leave candles and flowers and observe a minute’s silence in memory of the young school teacher.
The musicians played a traditional Irish air before those attending the vigil dispersed in silence.
Pictures by Steven McAuley of McAuley Multimedia
1.
14/01/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA...A candlelit Vigil is held in Portrush Co Antrim in memory of Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered in Tullamore. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
2.
14/01/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA...A candlelit Vigil is held in Portrush Co Antrim in memory of Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered in Tullamore. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
3.
14/01/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA...A candlelit Vigil is held in Portrush Co Antrim in memory of Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered in Tullamore. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
4.
14/01/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA...A candlelit Vigil is held in Portrush Co Antrim in memory of Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered in Tullamore. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia