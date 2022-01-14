14/01/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA...A candlelit Vigil is held in Portrush Co Antrim in memory of Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered in Tullamore. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

IN PICTURES: Portrush vigil for Ashling

A candle-lit vigil has been held at Portrush’s East Strand in memory of Ashling Murphy who was murdered in Tullamore.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:09 pm

Organised by a local traditional music group, people came together at 6pm to leave candles and flowers and observe a minute’s silence in memory of the young school teacher.

The musicians played a traditional Irish air before those attending the vigil dispersed in silence.

Pictures by Steven McAuley of McAuley Multimedia

