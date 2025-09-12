In pictures: Princess Anne greets special guests at Hillsborough Castle garden party

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:53 BST
The Princess Royal joined a garden party at Hillsborough Castle to meet people who had been invited in recognition of their public service.

Her Royal Highness also presented 106-year-old veteran, Norman Irwin, with a BEM for his voluntary work in his hometown of Coleraine.

Norman joined up at the outbreak of the Second World War serving throughout the war and is the last living founding member of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

These photos show some of the atmosphere of the special day.

