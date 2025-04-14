The chaplain of the Company, Rev Roy Gaston acted as chairman for the evening and welcomed everybody to the display. The Inspecting Officer was Walter Lambe MBE, Captain of 1st Ballylinney Boys’ Brigade Company.

The programme consisted of drill, figure marching, sketches, singing, interspersed with relays and humorous items under the leadership of Captain Ian Bolton. President’s badges were awarded to Jack Bolton, Joseph Shiels and Sam Spears.The Captain reported on a highly successful session in all of the Battalion competitions and even at national level as well.

The Company section won the Battalion Superteams and the tag rugby competitions. The Junior Section had a good session competing in all the Battalion competitions. The Anchor Boys also competed in all Battalion events.

Inspecting Officer Walter Lambe MBE inspired the boys to put Christ first in their lives. He recalled his time spent in Boys’ Brigade both as a boy and a leader and he commended the Company, Leaders and Officers on a splendid display. The prizes were presented by Mrs. Anne Bolton, the Captain’s wife.

WINNERS:

Anchor boys

The Dunlop Cup – Archie Dunlop; The Beattie Shield for Endeavour – Matthew Steel; The Granagh Cup - Noah Parkhill.

Junior Section

The Rosnashane Cup for P.E. - Thomas Cameron; Play the Game Cup – Noah Beattie; Junior Scripture Cup – Josh Hill; 2nd Year Scripture – Harry Dunlop; 3rd Year Scripture – Harry Bolton; Best Junior the Cooper Cup - Jack Atkinson; 125 Anniversary Shield – Sam Campbell; The McCartney Cup for Endeavour – Ollie Pickering.

Company Section

The Millar Cup for Sport – Sam Spears; Grade One Scripture – Isaac McCombe; Grade Two Scripture – Harry Wilson; Grade Three Scripture – Colin Shaw; Grade Four Scripture – Jack Bolton; Best Senior Boy Hughes Cup – Philip Gilmore; Centenary Cup for Drill – Jamie Shaw; The Gillen Cup for Character & Influence – Cameron Morrison; The Hanna Cup for Uniform - Isaac Hanna.

Captain Ian Bolton then thanked all the boys, officers, parents, friends and the audience for their generous donations to Company funds to conclude another successful year at the 9th Route Boys’ Brigade in Finvoy.

1 . NEWS Jacqueline Moon receiving her 15 year service badge and certificate from the Company Captain Ian Bolton. Photo: FINVOY BB

2 . NEWS Proud Mum Katie speers with her two sons - Presidents badge winner Sam on her right and Kings badge winner Harry on her left. Photo: FINVOY BB

3 . NEWS A large crowd was in attendance at the ninth Route Boys’ brigade annual display in Finvoy Presbyterian Church hall. Photo: FINVOY BB