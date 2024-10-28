In pictures: proud day for pupils at Tandragee Junior High School prize day

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:13 BST
Former pupil Dr Tim Neill was the guest speaker at Tandragee Junior High School’s annual prize day.

Dr Neill shared stories of his time at the school and how the motto of ‘Care, Courtesy and Consideration’ is at the forefront of his mind as he works in the Emergency Department at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to take pictures of some of those who received well-deserved prizes.

Proud mum...Judith Crowe poses happily with her daughter, Molly who picked up eight awards at the Tandragee Junior High school Prize Day. PT44-240.

1. Prize day

Proud mum...Judith Crowe poses happily with her daughter, Molly who picked up eight awards at the Tandragee Junior High school Prize Day. PT44-240. Photo: Tony Hendron

Winners of Learning Area Awards at the Tandragee Junior High School prize day pictured with members of the platform party. PT44-234.

2. Prize day

Winners of Learning Area Awards at the Tandragee Junior High School prize day pictured with members of the platform party. PT44-234. Photo: Tony Hendron

The platform party at Tandragee Junior High School prize day. PT44-233.

3. Prize day

The platform party at Tandragee Junior High School prize day. PT44-233. Photo: Tony Hendron

Special award winners at Tandragee Junior High School prize day. PT44-235.

4. Prize day

Special award winners at Tandragee Junior High School prize day. PT44-235. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Royal Victoria HospitalBelfast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice