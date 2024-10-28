In pictures: proud day for pupils at Tandragee Junior High School prize day

Dr Neill shared stories of his time at the school and how the motto of ‘Care, Courtesy and Consideration’ is at the forefront of his mind as he works in the Emergency Department at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to take pictures of some of those who received well-deserved prizes.
1. Prize day
Proud mum...Judith Crowe poses happily with her daughter, Molly who picked up eight awards at the Tandragee Junior High school Prize Day. PT44-240. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Prize day
Winners of Learning Area Awards at the Tandragee Junior High School prize day pictured with members of the platform party. PT44-234. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Prize day
The platform party at Tandragee Junior High School prize day. PT44-233. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Prize day
Special award winners at Tandragee Junior High School prize day. PT44-235. Photo: Tony Hendron