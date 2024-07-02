In pictures: Queen's University Belfast summer graduations on Monday and Tuesday

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 17:21 BST
Summer graduations at Queen’s University Belfast are a special time for students to relax with friends and family to celebrate years of hard work.

These pictures show some of those who graduated on Monday from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics and the School of Pharmacy, along with those who attended the ceremonies on Tuesday for the School of Biological Sciences, School of Mathematics and Physics and the School of Psychology.

1. Graduation day

Friends Zoe Todd and Niall McFadden from Antrim celebrated graduating from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast.Photo: supplied by QUB

2. Graduation day

Ryan McManus from Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh celebrated graduating from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast.jPhoto: supplied by QUB

3. Graduation day

Isabella Shaw from Omagh graduated with a degree in Anthropology from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s University. She is pictured with her family.Photo: Supplied by QUB

4. Graduation day

Graduating from the School Of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics are Patrick Johnson-Minihane, Anne McWilliams, Archie Lee-Ellis, Amelia Lepping, Benjamin Hyde, Fionnuala McGuinness.Photo: Supplied by QUB

