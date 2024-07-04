Matthew Hillis from Banbridge graduated with a degree in Biomedical Sciences at Queen's. He is pictured celebrating with his mum and dad.Matthew Hillis from Banbridge graduated with a degree in Biomedical Sciences at Queen's. He is pictured celebrating with his mum and dad.
In pictures: Queen's University Belfast summer graduations on Wednesday and Thursday

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jul 2024, 17:09 BST
The final two days of summer graduations at Queen’s University Belfast have been celebrated by students from near and far.

These photos show some of those who graduated on Wednesday from the School of Law and the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work and on Thursday from the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences and the School of Natural and Built Environment.

Susan McKendry, from Kilrea, celebrating with her parents as she graduates from Queen's with a degree in Medicine.

Zara O’Gorman from Monaghan, graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a degree in Law.

Erin Nesbitt from Belfast celebrated her graduation from the School of Law. She is pictured with her partner Zara Meadows, who graduated last week with a BA in English and Creative Writing from Queen's.

Nicole Gormley, from Derry / Londonderry, graduated with a degree in Medicine. She is pictured celebrating with her family.

