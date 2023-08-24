Register
Very well done on achieving 11 A star / A grades.

In pictures: Rainey Endowed pupils celebrate 'outstanding' GCSE grades

This year’s GCSE results at Rainey Endowed in Magherafelt have been described as ‘outstanding’ with 27 per cent of all passes at A* grade and 68 per cent at A*/A grade.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:59 BST

An impressive 75 pupils in the year group had at least 6A*/A grades.

A school spokesperson said the Year 12 pupils “should be proud of their achievements as they have displayed great determination, hard work and perseverance throughout their GCSE studies. Congratulations to all our pupils, staff and parents.”

One pupil, Pearse McIvor, attained 11A*/A grades while two pupils, Olivia Currie and Asha McCloy attained 10A* grades.

18 pupils attained 10A*/A grades: Leo Bain, Christopher Bates, Harry Boyle, Jonathan Dawson, Bosco Devlin, Heidi Hutchinson, Andrew Lipscomb, Bethany Mawhinney, Eoin McGuckin, Ewan McKay, Laura McLees, Grace O’Kane, Owen O’Kane, Emma Quigley, Bethany-Grace Rainey, Christian Ross, Kate Spillane and Sean Walls.

21 pupils attained 9A*/A grades: Ciara Brown, Caryn Causby, Ciara Cooke, Megan-Rose Creighton, Anna Donnelly, Amy Fleming, Zoe Fleming, Alyssa Frew, Rihanna Hamilton, Lola Henderson, Connie Johnston, Alex Martin, Grace Maybin, Shannon McClelland, Darcey McCready, Abby McGurk, Rachel Miller, Sophia Morrissey, Ross Nugent, Ryan White and Sophia Young.

14 pupils attained 8A*/A grades: Isaac Cahoon, Ellie Cheung, Lorcan Goldridge, Ellen Greer, Poppy Hastings, Jonathan Johnston, Conall Muldoon, Patrick NcNulty, Dean Savage, Paul Stan, Connor Sweeney, Bethany Thompson,Tom Wilkinson and Julia Zoledziewska.

11 pupils attained 7A*/A grades: Benjamin Bell, Hannah Brown, Ryan Bruce, Oliver Downey, Bryn Kerr, Aoibh Larkin, Erin McCoy, Ella McIlroy, Joshua O’Neill, George Stone, Molly Wilkinson.

Eight pupils attained 6A*/A grades: Callum Alexander, Oran Clarke, Ewan Elliott, Ella McIvor, Henry Shanker, Sophie Shaw, Sebastian Steele and Zaina Tyler.

