In pictures: Raising funds at Loughgall Playgroup's coffee morning and silent auction

There was a great turnout for a coffee morning and silent auction organised to raise funds for the Loughgall Playgroup.

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:44 BST

The event was held in Loughgall Church of Ireland on Saturday, April 22 and was well supported by family, friends and the local community.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of the event.

Loughgall rector Rev Peter Smith pictured at the local playgroup fundraiser with Julie Murphy. PT16-213.

1. All smiles

Loughgall rector Rev Peter Smith pictured at the local playgroup fundraiser with Julie Murphy. PT16-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

At the Loughgall Playgroup fundraising coffee morning and silent auction are Louise Murdock, left, and Rosemary Matchett,. PT16-204.

2. Enjoying a cuppa

At the Loughgall Playgroup fundraising coffee morning and silent auction are Louise Murdock, left, and Rosemary Matchett,. PT16-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Taking time out for a photo at the Loughgall Playgroup coffee morning are from left, Lexie Anderson (10), Pippa Reid (3), Mandy Reid, Alice Reid (6), Ellie Anderson and Annabelle Reid (10). PT16-212.

3. Playgroup supporters

Taking time out for a photo at the Loughgall Playgroup coffee morning are from left, Lexie Anderson (10), Pippa Reid (3), Mandy Reid, Alice Reid (6), Ellie Anderson and Annabelle Reid (10). PT16-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles at the Loughgall Playgroup coffee morning are Sarah McKelvey, back left, and Katrina Smith with the McKelvey children from left, Lydia (5), Joshua (2), and Jonathan (3). PT16-207.

4. Smiles all round

All smiles at the Loughgall Playgroup coffee morning are Sarah McKelvey, back left, and Katrina Smith with the McKelvey children from left, Lydia (5), Joshua (2), and Jonathan (3). PT16-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

