In pictures: Raising funds at Loughgall Playgroup's coffee morning and silent auction

There was a great turnout for a coffee morning and silent auction organised to raise funds for the Loughgall Playgroup.
The event was held in Loughgall Church of Ireland on Saturday, April 22 and was well supported by family, friends and the local community.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of the event.
1. All smiles
Loughgall rector Rev Peter Smith pictured at the local playgroup fundraiser with Julie Murphy. PT16-213. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Enjoying a cuppa
At the Loughgall Playgroup fundraising coffee morning and silent auction are Louise Murdock, left, and Rosemary Matchett,. PT16-204. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Playgroup supporters
Taking time out for a photo at the Loughgall Playgroup coffee morning are from left, Lexie Anderson (10), Pippa Reid (3), Mandy Reid, Alice Reid (6), Ellie Anderson and Annabelle Reid (10). PT16-212. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Smiles all round
All smiles at the Loughgall Playgroup coffee morning are Sarah McKelvey, back left, and Katrina Smith with the McKelvey children from left, Lydia (5), Joshua (2), and Jonathan (3). PT16-207. Photo: Tony Hendron