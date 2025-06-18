IN PICTURES: Rasharkin RBP church service

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:51 BST
Rasharkin RBP held is annual church service recently.

The members of the Preceptory enjoyed the parade to the church in dry weather.

Here’s a photo gallery of the event...

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service.

1. NEWS

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service.

2. NEWS

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service.

3. NEWS

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service.

4. NEWS

Rasharkin RBP Crimson Arrow and Rasharkin Pipe Band on the way to Rasharkin Presbyterian Church for their annual service. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice