In pictures: RBP Ballyoglagh marks 70 years of service from loyal member

The monthly meeting and Installation of Officers took place in Ballyoglagh Orange Hall on March 21.

By Una Culkin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT

The Worshipful Master Sir Knight Brian Brown Snr presiding, assisted by the Deputy Master Sir Knight Cyril Quigg, welcomed Sir Knights from counties Antrim and Londonderry.

Having joined the Preceptory in April 1953, Sir Knight Sammy McMullan was presented with a Commemorative Plaque and Jewel to mark 70 years faithful service. He was presented with them by the Worshipful Master Sir Knight Brian Brown Snr and the Worshipful District Master of Ballymoney RBDC No.5 Sir Knight George Black.

Sir Knight Sammy McMullan with Sir Knight Mark Heaney

Sir Knight Sammy McMullan with Sir Knight Mark Heaney

Sir Knight Sammy McMullan with Sir Knight Brian Brown with Sir Knight George Black

Sir Knight Sammy McMullan with Sir Knight Brian Brown with Sir Knight George Black

