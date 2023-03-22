The Worshipful Master Sir Knight Brian Brown Snr presiding, assisted by the Deputy Master Sir Knight Cyril Quigg, welcomed Sir Knights from counties Antrim and Londonderry.

Having joined the Preceptory in April 1953, Sir Knight Sammy McMullan was presented with a Commemorative Plaque and Jewel to mark 70 years faithful service. He was presented with them by the Worshipful Master Sir Knight Brian Brown Snr and the Worshipful District Master of Ballymoney RBDC No.5 Sir Knight George Black.