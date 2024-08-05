IN PICTURES: Red Bay RNLI holds open day

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:48 BST
Red Bay RNLI held a hugely successful open day on Saturday, August 3.

There was an RNLI shop, stalls, games, a rescue display, hog roast and barbecue.

There was also an opportunity for the public to meet the Red Bay RNLI volunteers.

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

