In pictures: rededication service at Ballymena’s Second World War Memorial

A service of rededication for Ballymena’s Second World War Memorial was held yesterday (Sunday).

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council partnered with the Ballymena Branch of the Royal British Legion to organise the poignant event. The officiating chaplain, Joan Parkinson spoke at the service of the need to remember the fallen and the importance of working for peace.

Members of the local Cadet Corps read out the 43 additional names which have been added to the memorial. Families of the fallen, whose names have been added to the memorial, laid poppy crosses in memory of their loved ones.

Wreaths were laid by the HM Vice-Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Miranda Gordon, DL; the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Stewart McDonald, who hosted the event, and Davy Davison, chair of the Ballymena Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Royal Irish Regiment Band provided musical accompaniment and after the rededication service, the Royal British Legion paraded via Wellington Street to the Royal British Legion Services Club on Trostan Avenue.

Speaking at a reception at The Braid, the Deputy Mayor said: “The Ballymena Borough and Rural District Second World War Memorial was unveiled on 4 September 1955 by Mayor-General Sir Allan Adair. The memorial is situated alongside the First World War Memorial cenotaph in the Memorial Park and creates a local focus for communal reflection and Acts of Remembrance.

“This event has been organised in in recognition of the 43 additional names of the fallen and is a day of significance for our own and future generations.”

1 . Solemn Tribute Standard bearers entering Ballymena Memorial Park. Photo: Submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

2 . Solemn Tribute Families of the fallen laid poppy crosses in memory of their loved ones. Photo: Submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

3 . Solemn Tribute The Royal Irish Regiment Band provided musical accompaniment. Photo: Submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council