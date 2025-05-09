The programme saw a military village, static military vehicle displays and a themed tea dance in New Row Presbyterian Church Hall. While children who participated a souvenir mug to mark VE Day 80 competition were presented with their prizes.

Entertainment in the form of The Leading Ladies ensured members of the public in attendance were treated to war time themed music, while historical talks took place took place on Queen Street.

The day’s events culminated in a special beacon lighting ceremony at 9:30pm by Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Alison Millar; where members of the public paid their respects to those who lost their lives joining towns and villages around the UK to mark VE Day 80.

Council’s PR team was privileged in the lead up to VE Day 80 to interview local veterans Norman Irwin from Coleraine who is aged 106-year-old and 101-year-old Margaret Robertson who lives in Eglinton.

Both centenarians talked about what VE Day means to them and were presented with souvenir handcrafted mugs made by local artist Fiona Shannon.

Margaret who attended the commemorative service said: “I was a flight mechanic, and everyone was fired up to do the best for your country.”

“War is terrible….it’s people that are important not things….it will be interesting to speak to people that were under the same conditions I was under.”

Norman who marked VE Day 80 from home said: “Immediately war broke out I joined…it’s difficult to bring it back to mind after such a long time, it’s 80 years you know…..we must be very sure and it’s very important that we remember the people who fought and fell in that war.”

As the day’s events progressed Deputy Mayor Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “Thank you to veterans Margaret Robertson and Norman Irwin, both of whom supported us with today’s commemorative event which was a privilege.

“2025 marks 80 years since Victory in Europe and I am sure you will all agree that the programme of events today has been both interesting and thought provoking, thank you to all who came along to help Council mark this moment.”

During the VE Day 80 tribute the names of 363 fallen from the Borough were read aloud by Councillor Dawn Huggins, Alderman Richard Stewart and Councillor John Wisener.

Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan who is the Chair of Council’s Commemoration and Celebration Sub-Committee said: “What an honour it is for me to join the Deputy Mayor, fellow Elected Members and members of the public to mark the occasion of VE Day 80.

“It remains an historic day in our past and it is fitting that we have marked the occasion so poignantly and remember the bravery and sacrifices made by so many for peace. A message that is as important today as it was 80 years ago.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every person or group who has helped make today possible, including the entertainment, children, those involved in the military village and service personnel."

During the day’s events Churches throughout the Borough joined together for a collective ringing of church bells, while Counterpoint Choir also sang at the Cenotaph. Members of the public were treated to drama displays and historical talks, with a military parade from Coleraine Leisure Centre through the town centre arriving in the Diamond.

Local businesses had dressed their windows for the occasion as part of Council’s Town and Village Management team’s VE Day period themed competition, the winner Number 6 Queen Street add owner’s name was presented with a handcrafted trophy made by Alan Dean of Scenic Woodcraft.

In conjunction with the VE Day 80 flagship celebrations in Coleraine, Council’s Museums Services also have new exhibitions in Coleraine and Ballymoney.

Their ‘Cheers and Tears: Local Stories of VE Day’ in Coleraine Town Hall, looks back to the end of World War Two, the exhibition explores how towns and villages celebrated the end of conflict in Europe, the experiences of local service personnel and the social change following the war.

The free exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am – 4pm, through to 30th August.

1 . NEWS A Commemorative VE Day 80 Beacon was lit by Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar, marking the conclusion of the programme. Photo: CCGBC

2 . NEWS Veteran Norman Irwin, receiving a specially commissioned mug for his participation in interviews prior to the VE Day 80 celebration. The mug was presented by Deputy Mayor of Causeway, Councillor Tanya Stirling, and Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan. Photo: CCGBC

3 . NEWS Elected Members pictured at the VE Day 80 commemoration event in Coleraine. Photo: CCGBC

4 . NEWS At the Cenotaph, a welcome address was delivered by the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling. Photo: CCGBC