The poignant event brought together individuals from across the community to pay their respects and remember those lost in the line of duty.

Beginning at 10:45am, the ceremony featured a solemn wreath-laying at the War Memorial. Following the wreath-laying, a two-minute silence was observed. As the clock struck eleven, standard bearers lowered their standards in tribute to service members who gave their lives in both World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

The ceremony was led by Councillor Lee Kane of the Alliance Party, representing Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, who laid a wreath on behalf of the Council. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim also attended, underscoring the importance of this event within the broader community.

Following the ceremony at the War Memorial, participants proceeded to Ballycastle Presbyterian Church, for a service. Later, many attendees made their way to Bonamargy Abbey on Cushendall Road, Ballycastle - a historic abbey and war graves site, where wreaths were laid to honour sailors and unknown soldiers who rest there.

