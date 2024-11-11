IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in Coleraine

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:05 BST
The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council led the annual wreath laying service to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Cllr Tanya Stirling laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Coleraine, accompanied by Council Chief Executive David Jackson and other elected representatives.

