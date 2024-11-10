Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson joined the MP for Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood and chief executive David Burns in laying wreaths on behalf of the elected members and citizens in Lisburn.

The service was organised by the Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion to remember and honour the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country.

Also participating in Sunday service were the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Pauline Shields OBE; President of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan; uniformed personnel including Royal Navy, British Army and RAF Northern Ireland; veterans, PSNI and members of the local community.

A well-attended parade and solemn act of remembrance was also held in Hillsborough.

1 . Time to remember Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson lays his wreath. Photo: Steven McAuley / LCCC

2 . Time to remember Taking part in the Remembrance Sunday service in Lisburn. Photo: Steven McAuley / LCCC

3 . Time to remember MP for Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood, lays her wreath in Lisburn on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Steven McAuley / LCCC