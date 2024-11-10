In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Lisburn and Hillsborough

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Nov 2024, 21:15 BST
There was a good turnout for the annual Remembrance Sunday events in Lisburn and Hillsborough.

Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson joined the MP for Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood and chief executive David Burns in laying wreaths on behalf of the elected members and citizens in Lisburn.

The service was organised by the Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion to remember and honour the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives in defence of their country.

Also participating in Sunday service were the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Pauline Shields OBE; President of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan; uniformed personnel including Royal Navy, British Army and RAF Northern Ireland; veterans, PSNI and members of the local community.

A well-attended parade and solemn act of remembrance was also held in Hillsborough.

Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson lays his wreath.

1. Time to remember

Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson lays his wreath. Photo: Steven McAuley / LCCC

Taking part in the Remembrance Sunday service in Lisburn.

2. Time to remember

Taking part in the Remembrance Sunday service in Lisburn. Photo: Steven McAuley / LCCC

MP for Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood, lays her wreath in Lisburn on Remembrance Sunday.

3. Time to remember

MP for Lagan Valley, Sorcha Eastwood, lays her wreath in Lisburn on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Steven McAuley / LCCC

President of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan, lays his wreath.

4. Time to remember

President of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan, lays his wreath. Photo: Steven McAuley / LCCC

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LisburnHillsboroughDavid BurnsRoyal British LegionBritish Army
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice