In pictures: Remembrance Sunday marked at Bonamargy Friary

Remembrance Sunday was also marked at Bonamargy Friary.
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop, laid a wreath at the war graves on behalf of the people of the Borough.

Insp Brogan and Const O'Connor representing the PSNI and Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop and James Mills of Causeway Coast and Glens Council at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary.

Insp Brogan and Const O'Connor representing the PSNI and Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop and James Mills of Causeway Coast and Glens Council at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multi media

Lowering the standards at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary.

Lowering the standards at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop lays a wreath on Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop lays a wreath on Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary.

Pictured at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

