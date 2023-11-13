Remembrance Sunday was also marked at Bonamargy Friary.
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop, laid a wreath at the war graves on behalf of the people of the Borough.
1. Remembrance
Insp Brogan and Const O'Connor representing the PSNI and Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop and James Mills of Causeway Coast and Glens Council at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multi media
2. Remembrance
Lowering the standards at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. Remembrance
Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop lays a wreath on Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. Remembrance
Pictured at Remembrance Sunday at the war graves at Bonamargy Friary. Photo: McAuley Multimedia