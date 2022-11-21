Register
In pictures: Remembrance Sunday on Rathlin

A service of remembrance has been held on Rathlin Island.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 9:35am

Mayor Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, laid a wreath during the ceremony – which is traditionally held the week after Remembrance Sunday.

1. Rathlin Remembrance

Councillor Joan Baird; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace and Councillor Alan McLean at a service of remembrance on Rathlin Island

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2. Rathlin Remembrance

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace at a service of remembrance on Rathlin Island

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3. Rathlin Remembrance

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace at a service of remembrance on Rathlin Island

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

4. Rathlin remembers

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace at a service of remembrance on Rathlin Island

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

MayorCauseway CoastGlens Borough Council