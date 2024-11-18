The island traditionally marks Remembrance Sunday a week after the services on the mainland.
Following a church service, Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling was among representatives to lay wreaths in memory of the fallen.
1 / 5
The island traditionally marks Remembrance Sunday a week after the services on the mainland.
Following a church service, Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling was among representatives to lay wreaths in memory of the fallen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.