IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday on Rathlin Island

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:46 GMT
Rathlin Island marked Remembrance Sunday on November 17 with the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council attending the service and wreath laying.

The island traditionally marks Remembrance Sunday a week after the services on the mainland.

Following a church service, Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling was among representatives to lay wreaths in memory of the fallen.

