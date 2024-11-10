In pictures: Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Ballyclare

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Nov 2024, 20:07 BST
There was a good turnout for this year’s remembrance parade and service in Ballyclare on Sunday.

The parade left Harrier Way and made its way to Ballyclare War Memorial Park for a short service of remembrance and wreath-laying.

On the march in the Remembrance Sunday parade in Ballyclare. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Councillor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Ballyclare's War Memorial Park. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Taking part in the Remembrance Sunday parade in Ballyclare. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

A large crowd took part in the Remembrance Sunday parade in Ballyclare. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

