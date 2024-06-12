IN PICTURES: Residents of Brookmount Nursing Home celebrate D Day

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:15 BST
The 80th anniversary of the D Day Landings was marked in style by one Coleraine nursing home.

Residents and staff of Brookmount Nursing Home on the Newmills Road were treated to music, decorations and fashions from the era.

Here’s how they got on...

Staff pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event in Coleraine.

Staff pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event in Coleraine.

Pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event in Coleraine

Pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event in Coleraine

Pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event in Coleraine

Pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event in Coleraine

Zara Lee with Norman McAuley pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event

Zara Lee with Norman McAuley pictured at the Brookmount Nursing Home D Day event

