Over the course of six days, the fayre brought together people of all ages to enjoy a quiz night, music, storytelling, an ‘alternative’ Halloween complete with fireworks and the Apple Fayre Day itself. A community thanksgiving service brought events to a close on Sunday.
Tony Hendron took these great photos at the Apple Fayre Day on Saturday.
Esther Paul, left, pours a sample of cider from the Armagh Cider Company range for customer, Melanie Richardson. PT43-289. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Showing off what the Apple Harvest Fayre is all about are from left, Jim Speers, Kerrie Weir, Rev Nick McKnight, Heather Sandford and Lois McMurray. PT43-284. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Mario and Elena who enjoyed the attractions at the Apple Fayre. PT43-283. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Enjoying the live music at the Apple TONY HENDRONFayre are from left, Tilly Ellison, Ruby McNally and Nathan Bell. PT43-282. Photo: TONY HENDRON