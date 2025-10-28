In pictures: Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre draws the crowds to celebrate in the Orchard County

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:39 GMT
A bumper programme of events made this year’s Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre a true celebration of the local apple harvest and the Bramley Apple’s Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.

Over the course of six days, the fayre brought together people of all ages to enjoy a quiz night, music, storytelling, an ‘alternative’ Halloween complete with fireworks and the Apple Fayre Day itself. A community thanksgiving service brought events to a close on Sunday.

Tony Hendron took these great photos at the Apple Fayre Day on Saturday.

Esther Paul, left, pours a sample of cider from the Armagh Cider Company range for customer, Melanie Richardson. PT43-289.

Esther Paul, left, pours a sample of cider from the Armagh Cider Company range for customer, Melanie Richardson. PT43-289. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Showing off what the Apple Harvest Fayre is all about are from left, Jim Speers, Kerrie Weir, Rev Nick McKnight, Heather Sandford and Lois McMurray. PT43-284.

Showing off what the Apple Harvest Fayre is all about are from left, Jim Speers, Kerrie Weir, Rev Nick McKnight, Heather Sandford and Lois McMurray. PT43-284. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Mario and Elena who enjoyed the attractions at the Apple Fayre. PT43-283.

Mario and Elena who enjoyed the attractions at the Apple Fayre. PT43-283. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the live music at the Apple TONY HENDRONFayre are from left, Tilly Ellison, Ruby McNally and Nathan Bell. PT43-282.

Enjoying the live music at the Apple TONY HENDRONFayre are from left, Tilly Ellison, Ruby McNally and Nathan Bell. PT43-282. Photo: TONY HENDRON

