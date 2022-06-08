IN PICTURES: Royal British Legion Hillsborough dedicates new flag

Outgoing Mayor Stephen Martin, as well as The Marquis of Downshire Nicholas Hill, The Lord Lieutenant of Down Gawn Rowan Hamilton, and Brigade Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade; Brigadier Christopher Davies, attended the service, which was conducted by Rev Sam McVeigh.
The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment lead the Standards and Members of the Royal British Legion through the streets of Royal Hillsborough ahead of the service.
Dignatries at the Dedication Service for the New Royal Hillsborough Branch Standard included The Marquis of Downshire Nicholas Hill, Alderman Stephen Martin Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, The Lord Lieutenant's Cadet, The Lord Lieutenant of Down; Gawn Rowan Hamilton & Brigade Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade; Brigadier Christopher Davies. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni
Dedication of the new Royal Hillsborough Branch Standard. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Rev Sam McVeigh conducted the Dedication of the new Standard
Brian Sloan Chairman of Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion presenting John Pinkerton Vice-Chairman of Royal Hillsborough Branch Royal British Legion with Ian Freeburn Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni