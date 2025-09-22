The tree planting took place on Saturday, September 20 at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church, with the dedication being conducted by Rev. Gary Glasgow.

The project had been ongoing for some time with various locations being considered. The RBL branch is especially grateful to Ballycastle Presbyterian Church for allowing the tree to be planted in the grounds, close to an old surviving tree which was planted in the 1830’s.

This is the second Royal Oak to be planted locally, the first marking the Diamond Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

RBL branch members were joined by David McCorkell KStJ DL, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim and the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Alderman Richard Stewart.

Representatives from Royal British Legion Northern Ireland included Col Neil Salisbury OBE DL, President, Lenny Lucas Vice-Chairman, John Gilmore NC representative and Rev Dr Isaac Thompson MBE, TD, DL, Senior RBL NI Chaplain.

Royal Navy Association members joined members from Ballymoney, Bushmills and Portrush RBL branches along with members of thecongregation of Ballycastle Presbyterian Church.

Following the tree planting, tea was served in the church hall and a time of fellowship was enjoyed by comrades.

1 . NEWS Eric Wilson, standard bearer. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

2 . NEWS The Ballycastle branch of the Royal British Legion planted a Royal Oak at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3 . NEWS The Ballycastle branch of the Royal British Legion planted a Royal Oak at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA