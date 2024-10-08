In pictures: Runners, walkers and volunteers at Dungannon Park celebrate 20th anniversary of parkrun

Parkrun traces its roots back to 2nd October 2004, when a man by the name of Paul Sinton-Hewitt, an injured runner, gathered a group of 13 runners and 5 volunteers to Bushy Park, London for a 5k race which was then called Bushy Time Trial.

This gathering of runners turned out to be the inaugural parkrun event. From its humble beginnings, it has grown into a worldwide movement with success levels that no one could have predicted. Since its first event, it has expanded to 23 countries around the world across 2,500 different venues.

Dungannon Park has been host to a parkrun event since August 2018. Parkrun enthusiasts and first timers alike have met on a weekly basis since then for a free weekly timed 5k event.

Saturday was no different with over 60 parkrunners and volunteers gathering for the 231st event held in Dungannon Park. Barry Kirkland was the first male finisher in a time of 19:27 and Gemma Whitehouse was the first female finisher in a time of 22:48.

A spokesperson from Dungannon Park parkrun said: “It was great to be able to share in the parkrun 20th birthday celebrations. Parkrun means a lot to so many people, and it is great to have a local event in the picturesque Dungannon Park. Everyone is welcome at parkrun, whether you are a runner, walker or volunteer, and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support. We would especially like to thank all the volunteers who help make the event so successful! We would encourage everyone to give it a go in a way that works for you.”

Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. It is positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along.

Dungannon Park parkrun takes place every Saturday morning at 9.30am in Dungannon Park. Further information can be found on Dungannon Park parkrun Facebook page or website here

1 . Parkrun celebration Pictured are volunteers Dungannon who celebrated Parkrun 20th anniversary on Saturday. The Dungannon Parkrun started in 2018. Photo: Supplied

2 . Parkrun celebration Some of the runners who took part in the weekend 20th Parkrun celebrations. Photo: Supplied

3 . Parkrun celebration Enjoying themselves at the 20th anniversary Parkrun celebration which took place in Dungannon Park on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

4 . Parkrun celebration Siblings Andrew and Mellssa Newell enjoying themselves at the Parkrun celebration in Dungannon Park on Saturday. Photo: Supplied