Young patients and staff at the Blossom Children’s and Young People’s Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital were visited by two special guests on Christmas Eve.
1. Christmas visitors
Portadown lady, Ethel Gillespie poses happily with Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley during the Mayor's visit to Craigavon Area Hospital. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Christmas visitors
All smiles on Christmas Eve at the Blossom Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital are from left, Stuart Walker and son Freddie (4), Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Christmas visitors
Pictured at Blossom Unit during the annual mayoral visit are from left, Councillor Peter Haire; Saoirse Fay, physiotherapist; Santa, Rebecca Mitchel, physiotherapist and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley . Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Christmas visitors
Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley pictured with Santa and staff of the Blossom Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital on Christmas Eve during her visit. Photo: Tony Hendron