Pictured during the Lord Mayor's visit to Craigavon Area Hospital are from left, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, Nigel Gibson, Santa and Elianna Gibson (3).Pictured during the Lord Mayor's visit to Craigavon Area Hospital are from left, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, Nigel Gibson, Santa and Elianna Gibson (3).
In pictures: Santa and Lord Mayor visit the Blossom Children’s and Young People’s Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital

Young patients and staff at the Blossom Children’s and Young People’s Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital were visited by two special guests on Christmas Eve.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, and Santa Claus called at the hospital with seasonal good wishes.

Portadown lady, Ethel Gillespie poses happily with Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley during the Mayor's visit to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Portadown lady, Ethel Gillespie poses happily with Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley during the Mayor's visit to Craigavon Area Hospital. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles on Christmas Eve at the Blossom Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital are from left, Stuart Walker and son Freddie (4), Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley.

All smiles on Christmas Eve at the Blossom Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital are from left, Stuart Walker and son Freddie (4), Santa and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at Blossom Unit during the annual mayoral visit are from left, Councillor Peter Haire; Saoirse Fay, physiotherapist; Santa, Rebecca Mitchel, physiotherapist and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley .

Pictured at Blossom Unit during the annual mayoral visit are from left, Councillor Peter Haire; Saoirse Fay, physiotherapist; Santa, Rebecca Mitchel, physiotherapist and Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley . Photo: Tony Hendron

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley pictured with Santa and staff of the Blossom Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital on Christmas Eve during her visit.

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley pictured with Santa and staff of the Blossom Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital on Christmas Eve during her visit. Photo: Tony Hendron

