He visited the Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre, Neonatal Unit and the Emergency Department.

Councillor Peter Haire, who was on hand to help Santa find his way round the hospital, thanked the Tinsley family for all their help and making sure Santa was there on time.

"I would like to personally thank all the staff from Craigavon Area Hospital for all their hard work through out the year,” he added.

